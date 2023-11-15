14-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting at Calgary strip mall

A 14-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder following Monday’s deadly daylight shooting at a Marlborough Park strip mall. The two were arrested after they fled the scene in a truck and were later seen entering separate residences in the southeast community of Dover. The fifth shooting in less than a week, occurred around 2 p.m. outside the Save-On Foods store at the TransCanada shopping centre. Staff Sgt.

Sean Gregson with the homicide unit said police believe the targeted incident is connected to another shooting in the past week, but “which one specifically, we’re still working on that.” He added that police will also investigate the two suspects, who can’t be named to protect the identity of the 14-year-old under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Gregson told media the public faces an increased risk with rising gang violence, while adding police are also exploring whether criminals are exploiting minors to commit serious crimes

