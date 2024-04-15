14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Disappearing in Water at Ashbridges Bay

Posted: Apr 15, 2024 7:14 AM EDT | Last Updated: 35 minutes ago

Police recovered the teenager's body on Monday morning, acting duty inspector Dan Parvica said at a news conference on Monday. His friend got out of the water safely and alerted others nearby, police said. A man who was walking by with his wife jumped in the water to help rescue the boy but was unsuccessful, he said.

