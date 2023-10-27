$13M settlement in historic sexual abuse class action end of ‘long journey’ for survivors

THUNDER BAY — For survivors of historic sexual abuse by someone elevated to a position of trust by two organizations, the recent approval of a settlement in a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit is one of the final chapters in a long journey, but a journey that remains ongoing.

Ostamus, along with several other survivors, was speaking outside the Thunder Bay Courthouse on Friday, where Justice Bonnie Warkentin approved a proposed settlement agreement in the class action lawsuit against Ralph Rowe, Scouts Canada, and the Anglican Synod of the Diocese of Keewatin.

Since 1988, Rowe has been convicted of nearly 60 crimes relating to sexual assault and abuse involving dozens of victims and served less than five years in custody. The class action was first launched by survivor Alvin McKay and Warkentin commended him for his courage in coming forward publicly and standing up for all the other survivors. headtopics.com

“It seems unreal now that it’s finally over. It’s just slowly sinking in I guess,” said Robert Koostachin. “I just want to say thank you to everyone close to us. Our families, partners, NAN, supporters, and everyone involved who helped out.”

“This particular decision is very significant in terms of acknowledging and validating the journeys of these men and the pain and the trauma that was inflicted by this man who was an Anglican priest and also employed by the Boy Scouts of Canada,” she said. headtopics.com

One of the proposals in the settlement was that a healing foundation be set up to assist survivors of sexual abuse. Achneepineskum said it is important to have those supports in place because there are so many people impacted, including former students of the Residential School system.

“The messaging is that the journey of these men is validated by the court and that Canada also needs to recognize and validate and acknowledge that sexual violence has impacted many, not only in this case, but in other cases throughout Canada,” she said. headtopics.com

