12-year-old boy's false report leads to heavy police response in Nanaimo

Mounties in Nanaimo say a 12-year-old boy's false report of an armed assault led to a heavy police response in the Harbour City last week. The Nanaimo RCMP responded to a McDonald's restaurant on Bowen Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after the boy reported he was attacked by three men, including one wielding a knife. Three men were detained at the scene. But after reviewing surveillance video and speaking with the boy, officers determined the assault and altercation were entirely fabricated.

Two of the detained men were released without charge, while the third man, who police identified as 43 years old, was arrested on outstanding warrants from Comox and the Oceanside area.The 12-year-old boy was turned over to his parents, police said in a release Monday. "Investigators assigned to our school liaison unit will be following up with the youth and his parents to ensure the young man understands the gravity of his actions, and to ensure it does not happen again," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV New





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mounties investigating after women report being followed in Comox parksRCMP are investigating a pair of reports about suspicious behaviour in Comox parks, and are looking for witnesses to come forward.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Kamloops city hall releases recording of mayor and city managerHamer-Jackson is not alleged to have violated any laws, which allow recording of a private conversation if only one party consents.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Kamloops city hall releases recording of mayor and city managerHamer-Jackson is not alleged to have violated any laws, which allow recording of a private conversation if only one party consents.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Kamloops city hall releases recording of mayor and city managerHamer-Jackson is not alleged to have violated any laws, which allow recording of a private conversation if only one party consents.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Child died after being removed from B.C. home in 2020, Mounties confirmPolice were called to a home in Lumby on April 4, 2020, for a child in distress.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

City council approves transfer of Tourism Regina to City of ReginaTourism Regina will no longer be under the leadership of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »