108-Year-Old Woman Believes Having Dogs Instead of Children is the Secret to Longevity

People have always been fascinated with living a long life. Medieval alchemists tried to invent an elixir of immortality; today, fitness gurus try to upsell juice cleanses. However, the true experts are those who have celebrated their 100-something birthdays.

Like Ada Daniel, a feisty 108-year-old who believes the secret to longevity is having dogs instead of children. Ada, who celebrated her 108th birthday back in June, resides in Codnor Park Care Home in Derbyshire. An activity coordinator there, Kelly Goucher has said that Ada is “definitely a character.” The centenarian has been active all her life; up until 97, she had enjoyed daily walks into town and didn’t go into a care home until she was 103. If you’re wondering what’s her secret, well, it’s certainly no magic potion or a special diet. Ada was particularly fond of greyhounds and had a lot of them





