10 things to do in Toronto this week

Win tickets to the National Women's Show and 2 smart water bottlesToronto's last big street festival of the season is happening this weekend

Win tickets to the National Women's Show and 2 smart water bottlesToronto's last big street festival of the season is happening this weekend

Exploring Toronto's Spooky and Enchanting Neighbourhoods for HalloweenDiscover the magic of Toronto's diverse neighbourhoods beyond your comfort zone this Halloween. From the spooky streets of The Beaches to the enchanting Lawrence Park, experience tight-knit communities, over-the-top decorations, and a fantastic trick-or-treating atmosphere. Read more ⮕

The Haunted Origins of HalloweenDiscover the origins of Halloween and why we wear costumes and go trick-or-treating on October 31st. Join CBC Kids News contributor Ainara Alleyne as she explores the haunted history of this spooky holiday. Read more ⮕

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada ContestAs Halloween approaches, Shirley Rooney shares a photo of Halloween decorations in St. John's, N.L. in preparation for the upcoming festivities. Read more ⮕

Seoul Avoids Halloween-Themed Events as a Sign of Respect for VictimsMany establishments in Seoul, including restaurants, bars, department stores, and amusement parks, are refraining from hosting Halloween-themed events out of respect for the victims of last year's deadly surge in Itaewon. The popular neighborhood saw few people in Halloween costumes, with condolence messages plastered on its walls. A mourning station in central Seoul received many visitors who paid their respects to the victims. Authorities have deployed thousands of officials for crowd control and safety. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon expressed deep sorrow and apologized for the incident, emphasizing the need to prevent such incidents in the future. Read more ⮕

Quiet Halloween in Seoul's Itaewon District as Residents Mourn Crush VictimsA year after a crowd crush tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul's night-life district remains somber during Halloween as residents remember the victims. The usual festivities have been replaced by mourning and commemorative activities. Read more ⮕

Quiet Halloween in Seoul's Itaewon District as Residents Mourn Crush VictimsA year after a crowd crush tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul's night-life district remains somber during Halloween as residents remember the victims. Read more ⮕