1 person hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary

The victim was transported to hospital. An EMS spokesperson said the person suffered minor injuries, and was in stable, non-life threatening condition. UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 6 Ave and 8 St SW, the two left lanes are closed WB. NB and SB is closed.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AVENUEMAGAZINE: Calgary Flames and YMCA Calgary Partnership Empowers Grade 6 StudentsLearn about the impactful collaboration between the Calgary Flames Foundation and YMCA Calgary, providing free YMCA memberships to Grade 6 students in Calgary. The program helps youth ignite their potential and build confidence through structured and independent play.

Source: AvenueMagazine | Read more ⮕

CBCCALGARY: 1 dead after fire breaks out in southwest Calgary homeAround 4:18 p.m., fire crews were notified about an incident in the 4400 block of Richardson Way, according to Gordon Fercho, who is a district chief with the Calgary Fire Department.

Source: CBCCalgary | Read more ⮕

CBCCALGARY: E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycare centres is over, Alberta Health Authority saysColonies of E. coli bacteria grown on a Hektoen enteric (HE) agar plate are seen in a microscopic image courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). U.S. health officials on May 26, 2016, reported the first case in the country of a patient with E. coli bacteria carrying the mcr-1 gene, an infection resistant to all known antibiotics.

Source: CBCCalgary | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Calgary-area band releases ‘almost a horror video’ for HalloweenMembers of the band Stonegate are shining a light on the potential horrors of some real-life daily demons in the video for their new song, 'The Hero.'

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: Calgary Stampeders embracing underdog role heading into the playoffsThis wasn’t a very good regular season for the Calgary Stampeders.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Calgary-area band releases ‘almost a horror video’ for HalloweenThis Halloween brings a different take on the traditional scary season from some Calgary-area musicians. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re shining a light on the potential horrors of some real-life daily demons.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕