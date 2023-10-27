1 in custody, 2 others wanted in connection with December 2022 homicide

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.A man has been arrested following a vehicle stop in relation to the homicide of Ahmed Mohamed, said Edmonton police.

Police found Mohamed on Dec. 18, 2022, in a parking lot suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died and the manner of death was deemed a homicide. During a vehicle stop on Thursday, homicide detectives arrested 30-year-old Hamdi Abdi-Ahmed on a warrant for second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Mohamed.Warrants for second-degree murder were also issued for two others in relation to the homicide: 33-year-old Abdullahi Are and 34-year-old Ahmed Osman.Coffee as an ally for the liver: A campaign by the Canadian Liver Foundation

Police said Osman has other warrants out for his arrest, including using a firearm during an aggravated assault and possessing a firearm knowing the serial number was altered, defaced or removed.Maine authorities grow ‘more concerned’ as mass shooting suspect remains elusive headtopics.com

