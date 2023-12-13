Zara Faces Boycott Calls and Protests Over Controversial Campaign

Spanish fashion brand Zara faces boycott calls and protests over an advertising campaign that drew comparisons to images from the Hamas-Israel war. The campaign features photos of mannequins wrapped in white cloth, resembling corpses in white shrouds in Gaza. Thousands of comments criticizing the campaign were left on Zara's Instagram account. The hashtag #BoycottZara trended on social media, and protesters gathered outside a Zara store in Tunisia, waving a Palestinian flag.

Zara stated that the campaign was inspired by men's tailoring from past centuries





