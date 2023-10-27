Zak Grieve to be released after serving 12 years of life sentence for murder he didn't take part in

After more than 12 years spent between the walls of a Northern Territory prison, a man who was sentenced to life for a murder he wasn't there for will today be released on parole.

However, because he failed to stop the murder going ahead, he was still found guilty of murder for his involvement. And because of the NT's mandatory sentencing regime, the judge had no choice but to sentence him to at least 20 years' prison.The case was notorious as the NT's first known contract killing.

It made headlines around the world, with the saga of Grieve's imprisonment the subject of countless articles, a documentary series and two books.Now 31, Grieve's release from prison marks the culmination of a long struggle by his family to see him freed."Zak seeks that his sentence be remitted … such that he is immediately and unconditionally released," she said at the time. headtopics.com

In 2020, Ms Grieve wrote to an NT Law Commission inquiry regarding mandatory sentencing, sharing the story of the pain caused by her son's imprisonment. "My son Zak is and was a very caring boy, who worked two jobs, always put others ahead and he did not deserve this," she wrote in her submission.

"His life sentence was a big blow to all of us, such a huge punch, that I don't think we ever recovered. headtopics.com

