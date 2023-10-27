Zak Grieve’s release from prison in Darwin puts the NT’s mandatory sentencing laws back in spotlight

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search oneven though Grieve wasn't present when the murder took place.

And because of the NT's mandatory sentencing regime, Judge Dean Mildren had no choice but to sentence him to at least 20 years' prison. It means that for certain crimes, judges are bound to impose a minimum mandatory jail term – in the NT, that's 20 years for a single charge of murder – no matter the circumstances of the case.

"He was trapped by the mandatory sentencing involved in our criminal code," Mr Tippett told the ABC on Friday. "Mandatory sentencing has never, ever done anything positive for this community, or any other," Mr Tippett said.has long been calling for substantive changes to the territory's mandatory sentencing lawsWell, judging by the NT's current political climate, any immediate changes to the territory's mandatory sentencing for murder are unlikely. headtopics.com

On Friday, Ms Fyles's opponent for chief minister, Lia Finocchiaro, was staunchly in favour of keeping mandatory sentencing for the long haul."What we'd like to strengthen is minimum mandatory sentencing … we want to strengthen the laws to make sure people who assault someone in their workplace feel the full force of the law.

