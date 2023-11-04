Yugerra Woman Advocates for First Nations' Representation in Referendum

Yugerra woman Shyanna Vandermerwe's first experience voting in a referendum was important to her, as it centred on First Nations' representation — the cause closest to her heart. In the lead-up to polling day, the 19-year-old embarked on an "exciting" and "daunting" personal campaign, educating her non-Indigenous peers on the intricacies and nuance of First Nations issues.

Ms Vandermerwe is a Mildura Council Youth Councillor and a member of the Hands Up Mallee Collaborative group, an enterprise that works closely with local organisations to address social issues in the Northern Mallee, where 78.4 per cent of people voted No in the Voice referendum. "I educated people on it, and people wanted to know more about our issues," Ms Vandermerwe said. Now, Ms Vandermerwe wants more young members of the Indigenous community to be involved in education, government and policy making. "I feel the result of the referendum really brought to light how much our voices are needed," Ms Vandermerwe said. "We are one mob, but we are a diverse group, and depending on our communities, we also have very different issues.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Buffy Sainte-Marie Indigenous roots controversy rocks Canada First NationsNew documentary threatens to tarnish folk singer’s reputation as a cultural icon who fought tirelessly for social justice movements

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Natural local wines an organic success story, from Australia to Canada and Nordic nationsIt's out with the heavy old-world styles and in with bright, natural drops as young consumers around the globe seek wines with more Australian sunshine and fewer additives.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

7NEWSSYDNEY: Woman allegedly tried to kill ex-husband three times before mushroom meal7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Win for body modifier who killed womanAn “extreme body modification artist” has had years shaved off his prison sentence after he was jailed for killing one of his female clients and inflicting long-term harm on two others.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Woman dies after being trapped on trainPolice are investigating the death of a woman in a suspected accident at a Western Australian train station on Friday night.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

7NEWSMELBOURNE: Trick-or-treating boys rescue elderly woman after hearing cries for help from Ferntree Gully home7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne | Read more »