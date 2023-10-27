YouTuber arrested for ‘abusing young girls’

The 31-year-old is facing accusations from a number of girls that he coerced them into having sex or sent them “filthy” messages.Stuart Burton, 31, is facing accusations from a number of girls that he coerced them into having sex or sent them “filthy” messages.

The London-born influencer, who goes by the username Stuu, travelled from Poland to the UK after Polish prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest, But he has now been arrested in Britain and an application for extradition is understood to have been submitted.

Stuart Burton, 31, is facing accusations from a number of girls that he coerced them into having sex or sent them “filthy” messages. Picture: Instagram Burton has 4.23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he normally posts videos about Minecraft, and a further two million followers on Instagram, headtopics.com

Polish Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: “YouTuber Stuart B. ‘Stuu’, who has been wanted since yesterday on an arrest warrant, was arrested today by British police officers thanks to close co-operation and information provided by police officers from the Office of International Police Cooperation and Liaison Officer.

“The Liaison Officer in Great Britain and police officers from the Office of International Police Cooperation at the Police Headquarters were constantly in contact with police officers in Great Britain, indicating Stuu’s whereabouts.He has denied the allegations. Picture: Instagram headtopics.com

The allegations come after another YouTuber, Sylwester Wardega, uploaded a video claiming they had evidence of criminal wrongdoing – before naming Burton and other influencers.Screen grabs of conversations were also posted online alleging he invited a 15-year-old to his property and kissed a 13-year-old girl.Claims a dad and daughter accidentally engaged in a sex act have sparked an investigation after the “horrifying” incident went viral.

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Half of Britons can’t name a Black British historical figure, survey findsExclusive: majority of British people found to have ‘shockingly little’ knowledge about Black British history Read more ⮕

Woman convicted of taking British girl, 3, to Kenya for female genital mutilationAmina Noor, 39, is found guilty of assisting non-UK person to carry out procedure 17 years ago Read more ⮕

British lawyers call on government to press for ceasefire in GazaExclusive: Signatories to open letter also urge ministers to stop sales of arms that could be used in violation of international law Read more ⮕

British Vogue editor named most influential black person in UKEdward Enninful at top of 2024 Powerlist, which also includes mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, and Bank of England's Afua Kyei Read more ⮕

Boris Johnson takes his retirement tour Down UnderThe former British prime minister is set to deliver a lecture with John Howard in December. Read more ⮕

King Charles to make speech on AI to world leadersKing Charles is set to address world leaders at a summit on the future of artificial intelligence following a request from the British government. Read more ⮕