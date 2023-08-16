Youth worker claims system failed 12-year-old girl charged with murder

A youth worker says a 12-year-old girl charged with the murder of a 37-year-old woman in Melbourne last week was failed by the system that should have been looking after her. The ABC can't name the girl or the victim for legal reasons, and their relationship remains unclear. Youth worker Samantha Cafaro first raised alarm bells about the girl late last year after meeting her in the area. 'What we'd heard in, like, so many words that she was selling herself to older men for money.

When I first heard it, it was hard to believe,' she told 'Because you don't think in a world or in 2023, that that would be something that would actually be happening. 'What we got told by them is that they can't do anything, they can't approach her, and they can't stop these men.' This is a child. And again, we just fell on deaf ears.' Ms Cafaro said she made seven calls to police and one of her colleagues raised the girl's situation with child services. 'Of course it could have been prevented





