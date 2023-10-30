Younger Australians Still Aspire to Own Their Own Home

The polling found 59 per cent of Millennials and 63 per cent of Gen Z still think they are likely to own a house.

Increasing property prices, rising interest rates and a lack of funds for a house deposit have been named as the biggest barriers faced by the younger generation. Many young Australians have had to delay key life events such as moving out of home and getting married due to the high cost of housing.

Susan McKinnon Foundation Poll program lead Matt Crocker said young people “haven’t given up on the Australian dream – they think that sense of home ownership is still something that they want to get to”. headtopics.com

