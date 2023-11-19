Young woman with endometriosis struggles to find employment due to debilitating pain

In the past two years, Emily Butler has had - and left - more than 20 jobs. Churning through sick leave, the young Melbourne woman says excruciating menstrual pain is why she hasn’t held a position for longer than three months. Vomiting, buckling over in agony and even loss of consciousness are frequent occurrences for the 20-year-old. And, despite having forked out more than $7,000 for surgery to help ease her debilitating pain, Emily has been left with more questions than answers.

Adding to her indignity is the frequent, implied suggestion by medical professionals that she is “doctor shopping” for painkillers. “On Monday, for example, I was told by a doctor that the only thing I need is a psychiatrist,” Emily exclusively tells 7Life. “He said: ‘Why are you taking such strong pain medication for something so small?’.” But the young woman says she has been prescribed the medication by a specialist because of constant pain. Emily has endometriosis - a condition where the lining of the uterus grows in other areas of the bod





🏆15. 7NewsAustralia » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİSBANETİMES: Melbourne man pleads guilty to sexually abusing Melbourne boy and children overseasMichael Corbett groomed and abused a Melton South boy as well as multiple children overseas in what the judge called “persistent, predatory” offending when sentencing him to 11 years in jail.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

THEAGE: Melbourne man pleads guilty to sexually abusing Melbourne boy and children overseasMichael Corbett groomed and abused a Melton South boy as well as multiple children overseas in what the judge called “persistent, predatory” offending when sentencing him to 11 years in jail.

Source: theage | Read more »

SMH: Melbourne man pleads guilty to sexually abusing Melbourne boy and children overseasMichael Corbett groomed and abused a Melton South boy as well as multiple children overseas in what the judge called “persistent, predatory” offending when sentencing him to 11 years in jail.

Source: smh | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Melbourne Cup live updates: Crowds flock to Flemington for Melbourne Cup DayAustralia's most famous horserace is approaching as thousands head to Flemington Racecourse for Melbourne Cup Day. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin a hero after saving young man’s life in Bali7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Staff at Melbourne childcare centre allegedly leave young boy behind on excursion to park7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »