Young Woman Recovers from Preventative Mastectomy

Three months before undergoing a preventative double mastectomy, 25-year-old Meg Herrmann completed a half marathon and was the fittest she had ever been. Life insurers can legally discriminate against, and deny cover to people who have undergone genetic testing, by refusing or capping cover. The federal government is calling for submissions about potentially legislating a ban on using genetic test results to discriminate.

Now, 10 weeks after her surgery, she's just starting to get her strength back through an intensive rehab program. "The recovery is full on. Obviously it's a major surgery, and it has a 12-week recovery period," she said. Ms Herrmann decided to undergo the risk-reducing procedure after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. "I think my mum is only just sort of starting to come back to her normal self and her normal energy levels, and she was diagnosed in 2020 with the 'best case' breast cancer diagnosis," she said





abc730 » / 🏆 14. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Medvedev recovers from early scare to win Australian Open matchDual Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev has recovered from an early scare against a French qualifier, but was aided by an error from his opponent that turned the match on its head.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Woman uninvited to friend's wedding after hen's party dramaA young woman claims she was uninvited to her friend's wedding after a hen's party turned into a nightmare. She alleges that the bride-to-be was angry with her for posting a picture on Instagram before her. The woman spent over $1000 on flights and hotel for the party.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

North Korean Woman's Journey into Illicit Market ActivitiesKang* left her official job to join illicit market activities in North Korea. She traded goods and started a brokerage service for young women. She talks about the rewards of her work and the opportunities it provided for her family.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Woman Transforms Derelict Nunnery into Dream HomeKatie Keam has turned a graffiti-covered and decaying property into her ideal living space. The renovation significantly increased the value of the home. Australians have invested a record amount in home renovations.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Woman Raped by Fake Uber DriverA woman was raped by a man pretending to be an Uber driver after mistakenly getting into his car. The incident highlights the issue of sexual assault and harassment by fake ride-share drivers.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Woman Opens Up About Fertility Struggles and Society's ExpectationsMaddi Ross, a woman struggling with infertility due to complications from endometriosis, shares her experience of longing to become a mother while surrounded by friends who have children. She calls for a change in how society speaks to women of a certain age about having babies.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »