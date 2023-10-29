Young Woman Found Dead in Sydney School Gym Bathroom

Lilie James, 21, was found dead with severe head wounds in the gym bathroom of Sydney’s private St Andrew’s Cathedral School on Wednesday night.

Her grandmother Barbara spoke with 2GB radio host Ben Fordham on Monday morning to share her memories of her beloved granddaughter after her sudden death.“I remember the day she was born, bright as a button coming out and never stopped since then,” she said.“Some people come into this world – I think they are so special, and they don’t stay long, and I think that was my granddaughter.”

The school will hold a special assembly in Ms James’s honour on Monday, with the entire student body expected to return to class for the first time since her death.“She was vibrant, outgoing, and very much loved by her family and friends,” the statement said.A man will face Bankstown Local Court today, several days after emergency services discovered a man on a roadway with “extensive head injuries”. headtopics.com

