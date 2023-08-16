Young Woman Dies at Taylor Swift Concert Due to High Temperatures in Brazil

"Absurdly" high temperatures in Brazil have prompted experts to warn of the "severely underestimated" dangers of humidity after a young woman fainted and died during a Taylor Swift concert. A Brazilian meteorological service said the country's heatwave could be like no other Australians could face similar risks, according a heatwave expert, including in areas with milder overall temperatures.

Temperatures in parts of Rio de Janeiro, where Swift's Eras concert was held, soared as high as 42 degrees Celsius on Friday. But when humidity was factored in, the heat index – similar to Australia's "feels like" temperature – showed a reading of 59.3C. "Those temperatures are really extreme," University of New South Wales climate scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick said. "It takes a really high temperature with a combination of humidity to reach the apparent temperature of 59.3C." Taylor Swift postponed her second concert in Rio and the death of the fan left her with a broken heart





