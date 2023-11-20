Young Rich Lister Kevin Gosschalk Gives Up on Australian Investors

Kevin Gosschalk, the Young Rich Lister carving a small fortune beating cyber criminals, has all but given up on Australian investors despite delivering some of them eye-watering returns. Brisbane’s Gosschalk cofounded Arkose Labs with his university lecturer, Matthew Ford, eight years ago. They wanted to stop fraudsters and scammers creating fake accounts and infiltrating corporate promotions to steal prizes and incentives.

Initially, Gosschalk worked for nothing, spending 18 months building the company before needing to source external capital to generate the scale needed as he and Ford went head-to-head with a behemoth: Google.“We didn’t know how to raise capital; we didn’t know how to really run a company,” Gosschalk says.“We were not successful for a very long time. Raising capital is incredibly difficult,” Gosschalk says. “Most people had no idea what we’re talking about, didn’t really understand the concept of what company we wanted to build.”They eventually secured $150,000 from Australian seed investors and the business got off the groun





🏆 2. FinancialReview » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rosy e-commerce outlook drives ex-Rich Lister’s move into new shedNew Aim will lease a 31,500 sq m state-of-the-art shed in Stockland’s new $2 billion Melbourne Business Park as e-commerce drives the industrial market.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Former Rich Lister Charles Curran to sell $29m Woollahra homeMedia baron Charles Curran and listed his Woollahra home for $29 million, while philanthropists Fiona Martin-Weber and Tom Hayward sell nearby for $19.7m.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Rich lister John Kahlbetzer has diedGerman-born Kahlbetzer worked on oil rigs after arriving in Australia in his early 20s before his entrepreneurial flair helped build a vast family fortune.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Melbourne Victory questioned over sponsorship deal with Rich Lister Ed Craven’s live-streaming site KickMelbourne Victory has been accused of backtracking on a commitment not to accept gambling sponsorship after signing up Ed Craven’s live-streaming site, Kick.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Young Rich Lister Jaddan Comerford made a 150-times return from classic guitar tones and other signature soundsAn Australian start-up that allows record producers to license their signature sounds has taken off for Unified Music founder Jaddan Comerford.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Robert Bates plays polo at Packer’s tournamentThe former Young Rich Lister – founder of failed wellness start-ups and dodger of furious investors – was spotted skirting around the edges of a particularly posh polo pack.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »