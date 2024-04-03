Young girl bitten by dingo on Queensland's K'gari island

A young girl has been bitten by a dingo on K'gari, off the Queensland coast, in the first week of the school holidays. A male dingo has attacked a young girl on Queensland island K'gari (Fraser Island) a week after a safety blitz was launched targeting holidaymakers. The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) said the nine-year-old girl was bitten on the leg while wading in shallow water at Yidney beachfront, on the eastern side of K'gari on Wednesday afternoon.

"The dingo has taken that opportunity to run in at speed," she said. The QPWS said the girl was taken to the island's ambulance station with minor wounds before being taken to the mainland for further medical assessment. Rangers are speaking to witnesses and have identified the dingo involved

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Girl bitten on leg by dingo on K-gari, formerly known as Fraser Island7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Queensland teenager Claude Fraser got to France too late to fight in 1918At 18, Fraser volunteered to help dig up and identify some of the 46,000 Australians who died on the western front. Now his stark 1919 diary has itself been dug up

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Queensland bus driver fired after saving young passenger from alleged attackThree days after the incident, he got a call from his boss at Transdev, who told him he was being fired.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

The spectacular unknown side of Queensland’s most accessible islandThe traditional Fraser Island holiday has changed. For starters, Fraser Island doesn’t even exist anymore.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

The spectacular unknown side of Queensland’s most accessible islandThe traditional Fraser Island holiday has changed. For starters, Fraser Island doesn’t even exist anymore.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

The spectacular unknown side of Queensland’s most accessible islandThe traditional Fraser Island holiday has changed. For starters, Fraser Island doesn’t even exist anymore.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »