Young daughter tried to save dying Bendigo mum

A picture of Logee Osias is placed at outside a church at a vigil for the mother of four held in Bendigo on Tuesday.A blood-stained kitchen knife was found in the backyard of the family home as police launched an air and ground search for Osias’ ex-boyfriend who was located about 5am injured in a nature reserve.

Described by members of Bendigo’s Filipino community as a dedicated single mum, Osias had confided to her closest friends that she was considering moving from Bendigo to Melbourne. “Every time we catch up on Monday she always want us to stay back or even have a sleepover there,” she said.Osias has planned to spend the day after she died with her adult daughter who was celebrating a birthday.

He had been living with another church member and the community was hoping the arrangement would help him keep clear of Osias and her family.

