Young boys hailed as 'heroes' after Halloween rescue

Grade 6 students Roy Manning and Jake Grimshaw were walking the streets in Ferntree Gully collecting treats in Melbourne's east when they heard a woman shouting for help.

Grade 6 students Roy Manning and Jake Grimshaw were walking the streets in Ferntree Gully on Halloween when they heard a woman shouting for help. (Nine) After she directed them to her spare key so they could get into her house, they discovered that 82 year-old grandmother Emsa ﻿couldn't get up and had injured her upper leg."I sprinted and I got some help and Roy was standing there keeping her calm," Jake said.Grade 6 students Roy Manning and Jake Grimshaw were walking the streets in Ferntree Gully on Halloween when they heard a woman shouting for help.

"Just to have the presence of mind to do something like that I can't say enough or describe enough how happy and so proud," Dean said.

