Young boy suffers serious head injury after alleged fight at primary school

While the school contacted his parents disclosing the initial fight, his parents have said there should have been more staff supervision on school grounds.Grade One student Jayden Pham suffered serious injuried after the alleged attack. (Nine)"When the bell rang, I stood up and he punched me in the chin and my tooth fell out. It hurt a bit."

After the alleged attack, Jayden sought help from staff, who contacted his parents, saying he suffered a broken tooth and had been punched once.Four days later, the seven-year-old told his parents he was suffering from a painful headache.Jayden was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery, having suffered internal bleeding.Jayden Pham was placed in an induced coma following the alleged attack.

His parents allege the school has failed them telling 9News that no adult or teacher witnessed the attack. "The teacher has a duty of protection because we trust the school to protect our children," his father Paul Pham said.

St John Vianney's Primary School Principal Andrew Mullaly said the safety of students was their number one priority."In accordance with our clear policies and procedures, no form of bullying or violence is ever acceptable. One of our student's health has unfortunately deteriorated significantly in the days following an incident between two Year 1 students in the playground.

"The student returned to class, and to school in subsequent days, with no obvious signs of the serious and concerning medical issues which have since arisen.However, his parents, backed by lawyers, allege there should have been better supervision.

