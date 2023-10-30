‘You’ve got to be joking’: Gai rails against shorts for men during Cup week

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Gai Waterhouse, one of racing’s great ambassadors, says she’s totally against allowing men to wear shorts in the members’ area at Flemington during Cup week.to the races, in a move to reflect evolving fashion norms.Credit:The VRC showed off eight models at their official Melbourne Cup Carnival launch on Monday, including one male model who donned dark tailored shorts, paired with a white shirt and light maroon tie and blazer.

Jumpsuits, playsuits, bike shorts, stretch shorts, board shorts, sports shorts and any casual short will not be accepted in the members’ area.Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones has gone on the record encouraging the metropolitan clubs to loosen dress codes to make racing more accessible.

“Why don’t we let people wear what they want?” Jones asked delegates at the Asian Racing Conference in March.Waterhouse, a long-time VRC ambassador, said the Flemington carnival meant a lot to her.“My mum wouldn’t let me come as a kid, I came as a teenager, and my first trip to Flemington was in the back of an old-fashioned Rolls-Royce, I think. headtopics.com

“I love it, I think it’s one of the great racing events of the world, and they do it so well, the VRC, and Racing Victoria backing them.” Neil Wilson, chairman of the Victoria Racing Club, said Flemington was gearing up for big crowds over the four days, with early weather forecasts in their favour.“I think people have got their eye back in, being back at the track, and feeling the excitement of the race at the track. Of course there will be people who stay home because we’ve done such a great job at presenting it, but there’s nothing like being at the track.

“We’ve made a conscious effort to target that category, not only for Cup week but also with our membership,” he said. “We’ve seen an increase in membership, we’ve got an all-time record of 33,000, and of the last 5000 members that have come on, at least half of those have been in that category.” headtopics.com

