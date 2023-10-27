‘You have to grow up’: How ‘blue-haired’ Flegler evolved to hit world stage

The enormity of his forthcoming international debut has not yet sunk in for Thomas Flegler, nor has his departure from the Broncos.

It is the culmination of a season that went within a 15-minute Nathan Cleary masterclass of being near perfect, Flegler having avoided suspension for the first time in his career. Flegler revealed it was a frank preseason conversation with Brisbane coach Kevin Walters that made him wake up to the way in which his on-field antics were holding him and his teammates back.

"It's no good for the team if you're on the sideline, but it takes you a few games to realise that. All the good props in the game, their maturity kicks in when they hit a certain age, and I feel like I'm heading in that direction.

Flegler’s change in mentality led to his finest NRL campaign to date; one in which he finished with the highest average running metres (109) and tackle busts (52) of his five first-grade seasons. However, he said he would cast aside those emotions and thoughts of his impending move for the time being, instead relishing the chance to take on his grand final conquerors once again.

