The Duchess of York took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a photo of herself, Perry and the rest of the Friends cast taken after she filmed a cameo on the program in 1998.

I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew â¦ you have given so much joy and laughter to so many.Despite his past high-profile struggles with addiction, Los Angeles law enforcement sources told TMZ no illicit substances were found at Perry’s home.

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit American sitcom from 1994 until 2004, earning the actor an Emmy nomination and global fame. Sarah appeared in one of the series' most famous episodes, The One with Ross's Wedding, in which saw the gang travel to London for Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) wedding to Emily (Helen Baxendale) but Ross accidentally says Rachel Green's (Jennifer Aniston) name during his vows. headtopics.com

The cameo was filmed just two years after Fergie finalised her divorce from Prince Andrew and lost her royal highness title.

