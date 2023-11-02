‘You go to a job and it’s absolutely alive with rats or bedbugs’: on the road with a pest controller

He finds the work satisfying: “You go to a job and it’s absolutely alive – rats or mice or bedbugs. You come back in a couple of weeks and there’s loads of dead ones; you’re picking up carcasses or you see the bait boxes are empty and you think: ‘Yeah, we’ve had a good result and the people are happy.’”

King gets a lot of false alarms. He has stories of mice and rats that turn out to be noisy airlocks or even just water in the pipes. He gets cases of a kind of delusional parasitosis, too, where people imagine they are overrun with bugs. “What we say to those people is: we have to see something live; can you video it? Inevitably, they never do, because there isn’t anything.

Individuals are feeling the pinch, too, of course. More people are buying secondhand furniture, or picking up mattresses that have been left on the street. But a three‑visit bedbug treatment from The Pied Piper starts at £300.ur first bedbug job is a flat in Tower Hamlets, in a mixed block of private and social housing. King recognises the building; he has dealt with a moth infestation here. The woman who made the callout caught an unidentified bug running across the back of her sofa.

King thinks that, were it not for the situation in Paris, he might not have been called out for that job: “But the panic has set in; everyone is worried about it. I’ve got friends ringing up asking if they should be worried, a driving instructor asking if he should be spraying his car.” (They did do that once, spray a car.)

