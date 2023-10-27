You be the judge: should my daughter stop getting tattoos?

Mona loves being a bit out there: she always has. Mona has purple hair one week, green the next. She gave herself about 10 ear piercings when she was 14, and she fills them all with tiny earrings now. I noticed the first face piercing at 16 straight away – it was a small hoop through her nose. I thought she was too young and told her repeatedly to take it out, but she ignored me.

The nose piercing was a point of contention for a while, and then I stopped mentioning it. However, I was quite upset with the large tattoo she got on her inner arm, two years later, at 18.are permanent and this one is noticeable: lots of shading and leaves. I told her: “While you’re under my roof I don’t want to see any more.” Mona said that was fine, but then she went off to university and every time she came back for the holidays, there was another tattoo or piercing.

Mona moved back home with me a few months ago as she’s 21 and recently graduated. I don’t know if she’s planning more tattoos but I don’t want to see any more. Mona once said I’m denying her “bodily autonomy” and that I’m controlling, but as she’s my daughter and she’s living with me, I think I have a right to try and maintain some order. It may be her body, but I won’t allow her to abuse it with endless tattoos. headtopics.com

My mum is old-school, Catholic and Irish. She grew up in a strict family on a farm in the 1960s, so of course she doesn’t understand the concept of developing a personal style that’s different from the norm. Her whole life has been about conforming and not drawing attention to herself. I don’t subscribe to all that. I think it’s important for everyone to present how they want.

My tattoos and piercings are an extension of myself, as well as an expression of my personality and individuality, so naturally they are important to me. When my mum criticises how I look, or tells me not to get any more “body modifications”, I do take it personally. When I got my nose piercing at 16, I didn’t hear the end of it for months. She told me I looked like a bull and that I should take the hoop out (I didn’t). headtopics.com

