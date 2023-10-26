Yeeda Pastoral Company alleged to owe millions in unpaid contracts for cattle sold, work conducted in WA

Businesses across northern Australia are chasing a Kimberley beef company for millions of dollars in unpaid debts, an ABC investigation has found.Creditors of the Yeeda Pastoral Company have told the ABC they are owed millions of dollars worth in unpaid contracts

Yeeda Pastoral Company owns and operates two stations in WA's Kimberley region, plus the state's only northern abattoirThe Yeeda Pastoral Company — which controls Yeeda Station, Mount Jowlaenga Station and the Kimberley Meat Company, the only abattoir in northern WA — allegedly owes more than $5 million to individuals and businesses across Australia's north.

The money owed by Yeeda, controlled by Hong Kong-based majority shareholder Asia Debt Management, is for cattle sold and work conducted over the past 18 months. Conversations with creditors and documents seen by the ABC show the unpaid contracts have impacted at least eight separate businesses, many of which are family-run.Speaking on condition of anonymity, one person involved in the dispute described the financial pressure as causing immense pain to creditors. headtopics.com

"It's worse this year because everyone is doing it pretty tough right now," they said, referencing low cattle prices and difficulties in export trade. For these reasons, creditors are relying heavily on operations at the Kimberley Meat Company continuing.As the only abattoir north of Geraldton in Western Australia, the Kimberley Meat Company is a key part of Australia's northern beef industry, offering pastoralists an alternative option to theThe flooding also cut off road access to the site for both staff and cattle.

"We need to keep the Yeeda and KMC side of things going so we can all work our way out of ," the ABC's source said.Creditors have told the ABC of their difficulty contacting and speaking to representatives of Yeeda Pastoral Company about their outstanding debts. headtopics.com

