Year 9 girls at Renmark High School given presentation including references to bestiality

Year 9 girls at Renmark High School say they were given a presentation on "respectful relationships" that included references to bestiality. The ABC understands a teacher was not present for the presentation, which was delivered by a "third-party" facilitated by Headspace Berri. The South Australian Department for Education is investigating a presentation delivered to year 9 girls in a regional high school that allegedly referenced bestiality as being accepted by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Female students said teachers at Renmark High School told them to leave their lessons and attend a presentation in a separate classroom. Students who attended the presentation on March 22 say two staff from the Headspace centre in the neighbouring town of Berri introduced a "third-party" presenter who facilitated an hour-long presentation focused on relationships

