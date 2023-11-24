Year 10 Boys Suspended for Offensive Sexual Comments at Sydney School

A group of year 10 boys were suspended for offensive sexual comments directed at female students - a teacher felt so threatened, she reported them to a hotline. The father of a girl allegedly raped by a classmate wants the department to make sweeping changes to protect victims, and make it easier to report safety concerns. A report from the NSW Ombudsman found that the NSW Education Department had no consistent or clear way to deal with criminal matters involving students.

In the 12 months to June, police questioned 27 juveniles about domestic assaults at NSW schools, and 19 about sexual offences in schools.Girls at a Sydney school were upset. Male students were making offensive sexual comments, including that they wanted to gang rape women. A female teacher felt so threatened, she reported the boys to a NSW Department of Education hotline. The year 10 boys who admitted their behaviour were suspended; the ringleader, who denied it, was not. The police youth liaison officer was called in to speak to the boys. Most parents gave their permission; the ringleader’s refused, twic





