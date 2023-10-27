‘Yeah, it was sad’: Cummins’ sheepish response to England humiliation says it all

The defeat leaves England in ninth place and needing a miracle over their final four games if they’re to advance into the semi-finals.

Cummins was asked for his thoughts on the loss during a press conference ahead of Australia’s Trans-Tasman clash with New Zealand on Saturday night.A journalist in attendance threw the following question at the Aussie skipper: “You mentioned close friends in other teams. I imagine you would have been heartbroken to see England suffer a defeat last night.

The question caught Cummins off guard and saw him instantly burst out in laughter before he sheepishly responded: “Yeah, it was sad to see. I don’t have much for it.” Cummins’ laughter will only pour fuel on the fire of relations between the two nations following a hostile Ashes series.as he was taken over by “red mist” following Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal. headtopics.com

Alex Carey’s stumping of Bairstow became the talking point of the Ashes after he threw down the stumps when he saw his counterpart repeatedly wandering out of his crease.Broad has revealed he was overcome by a fit of rage and ripped into Cummins for not withdrawing the appeal.

“As I’m walking out to bat at Lord’s and there’s boos going at the Aussies, the captain Pat Cummins is coming on to bowl so he’s walking towards me at the end of his mark,” Broad recalled on the Up Front podcast.“He said, ‘Oh yeah, you’re hardly an upkeep of the spirit of cricket’.” headtopics.com

That quip from Cummins was in reference to when Broad famously didn’t walk in the 2013 Ashes when he clearly edged the ball but was given not out by the umpire.Source: AFPafter there was clear evidence he had claimed controversial stumpings and run outs throughout his career.

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

Cummins’ response to England humiliationAustralian captain Pat Cummins has delivered the perfect response to England’s World Cup debacle. Read more ⮕

England's demise 'sad to see' for CumminsPat Cummins couldn't hold back his laughter when asked about England's World Cup form. Read more ⮕

England embarrassed by Sri Lanka and heading for early Cricket World Cup exitEngland fell from 45-0 to 85-5 and then 156 all out, leaving Sri Lanka a simple task to condemn the defending champions to a fourth defeat Read more ⮕

Where’s your spirit of cricket now? ‘Dopey’ moment sparks Poms’ fresh run-out farceCricket: England's Cricket World Cup title defense hangs on a lifeline after they suffered an awful start against Sri Lanka which could see their campaign ended. Read more ⮕

Poms’ ‘lame excuse’ blasted... and why there were ‘alarm bells’ before World Cup: UK ViewCricket: England's Cricket World Cup title defense hangs on a lifeline after they suffered an awful start against Sri Lanka which could see their campaign ended. Read more ⮕

‘Absolute disgrace’: Ashes villain’s shock Cummins reveal over infamous Lord’s incident‘Absolute disgrace’: Ashes villain’s shock Cummins reveal over infamous Lord’s incident Read more ⮕