Yang Hengjun’s family urges Albanese to raise his plight with China

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Yang Hengjun’s family urges Albanese to negotiate with China for jailed Australian writer’s releaseDemocracy activist ‘hasn’t enjoyed any direct sunlight for over four years’ and his children fear their father risks being left to die in a Chinese prison

FINANCIALREVIEW: Yang Hengjun: Anthony Albanese pledges to raise jailed writer’s plight with China, againAnthony Albanese has assured the family of jailed pro-democracy writer Yang Hengjun that he will raise his case when he meets Xi Jinping.

SKYNEWSAUST: Penny Wong to join Anthony Albanese in China trip and advocate for Yang Hengjun’s releaseForeign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says she will continue to make representations on behalf of Dr Yang Hengjun’s release while on a trip to China later this weekend. Ms Wong has ensured the Albanese government will use every opportunity to make “representations on Dr Yong’s behalf”.

THEAGE: Albanese's Visit to US Boosts Australia-US Alliance for Dealing with ChinaAccording to a senior White House official, Anthony Albanese's visit to the US has given Australia and the United States a boost for dealing with China. The alliance was undergoing a 'renaissance' and it gave both nations greater confidence in their difficult relationships with Beijing. With Prime Minister Albanese due to visit Beijing, US President Joe Biden had emphasized the importance of securing and strengthening allies and partners. The visit to Washington was described as 'extraordinarily effective and well choreographed' and gave America an enormous confidence and boost for meetings with China's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

SMH: Anthony Albanese's Visit to US Boosts Australia-US Alliance for Dealing with ChinaAccording to a senior White House official, Anthony Albanese's visit to the US has given Australia and the United States a boost for dealing with China in the days and weeks ahead. The visit has strengthened the alliance and given both nations greater confidence in their difficult relationships with Beijing.

