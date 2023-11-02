Dr Yang has been detained in China since January 2019 on charges of espionage and a consular report said his condition has been declining in recent weeks. The PM’s visit to China will mark the first visit by any Australian prime minister since Malcolm Turnbull visited in 2016.

“Obviously there is a lot on the agenda: ongoing concern about Chinese economic coercion of Australia; continuing tariffs on Australian products and … there continue to be Australians detained in China,” Mr Flake told Sky News Australia.

“I think that we all collectively breathed a sigh of relief when Cheng Lei was released a couple of weeks ago, but Yang Hengjun is still there, so that will clearly be on the agenda.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Sickened by it’: Dr Jordan Peterson recounts ‘instant feeling’ following Hamas attacksDr Jordan Peterson has revealed what his 'instant feeling' was when he first heard Hamas terrorists had undertaken brutal attacks against Israelis last month, stating he was 'sickened by it'.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Yang Hengjun’s family urges Albanese to negotiate with China for jailed Australian writer’s releaseDemocracy activist ‘hasn’t enjoyed any direct sunlight for over four years’ and his children fear their father risks being left to die in a Chinese prison

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Penny Wong to join Anthony Albanese in China trip and advocate for Yang Hengjun’s releaseForeign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says she will continue to make representations on behalf of Dr Yang Hengjun’s release while on a trip to China later this weekend. Ms Wong has ensured the Albanese government will use every opportunity to make “representations on Dr Yong’s behalf”.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Yang Hengjun: Anthony Albanese pledges to raise jailed writer’s plight with China, againAnthony Albanese has assured the family of jailed pro-democracy writer Yang Hengjun that he will raise his case when he meets Xi Jinping.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Yang Hengjun’s family urges Albanese to raise his plight with ChinaThe family of pro-democracy activist Yang Hengjun has pleaded with the Prime Minister to do everything he can to secure his release while visiting Beijing this week.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SMH: Australian Writer Yang Hengjun Still Detained in Beijing PrisonYang Hengjun, an Australian writer and pro-democracy agitator, has been detained in a Beijing prison for four years and nine months. His family is urging the Australian government to help secure his release, citing the recent release of another Australian citizen, Cheng Lei, as a source of hope.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕