Xi Jinping signals possibility of sending new pandas to the US

Hours after his historic meeting with US President Joe Biden, Xi Jinping addressed a swanky dinner at San Francisco’s newly renovated Hyatt Regency hotel, declaring China was open for business and ready to be America’s “partner and friend”. Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji rests at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington in September, before being moved to China .

As business tycoons such as Apple’s Tim Cook and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla dined on coffee-crusted black angus steak and vegetable curry with squash and rice, Xi signalled he could soon send new pandas to the US, describing them as “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples”. “We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation, and do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians so as to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples,” he told the crowd, some of whom spent up to $US40,000 ($61,000) for a table to atten





