‘Xi Jinping is loving this’: Republican showdown over military on Senate floor

“Why are we putting holds on war heroes?” asked Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, himself a colonel in the US Marine Corps Reserve. “I don’t understand.” South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham told Tuberville, who mostly sat quiet and alone as they talked, that he should sue the military if he thinks the policy is illegal. “That’s how you handle these things,” Graham said.
President Joe Biden’s administration instituted the policy after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure. Showing obvious frustration and frequent flashes of anger, the Republican senators — Sullivan, Graham, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, Indiana Senator Todd Young and others — read lengthy biographies and praised individual nominees as they called for vote after vote.
Ernst said the nominees are being used as “political pawns.” Utah Senator Mitt Romney advised Tuberville to try to negotiate an end to the standoff. All of them warned that good people would leave military service if the blockade continues.
They noted that they were bringing up the nominations “one by one” as Tuberville had once called for, and asked why he wouldn’t allow them to go forward. Tuberville did not answer.
