X to Challenge eSafety Commissioner's Order to Remove Harmful Post

X plans to file a legal challenge against the office of the eSafety Commissioner, after the Elon Musk owned social network was ordered to remove a harmful post attacking an Australian queer health expert. The request was made last week regarding a post vilifying trans rights activist Teddy Cook, who is director of community health at NSW health organisation ACON.

Anti-trans commentators on X had taken notice of the Australian following of an article about his involvement in a World Health Organisation panel on transgender issues. The article, published by theElon Musk’s X plans to fight the eSafety commissioner on an order to remove a harmful post.The specific post that attracted the attention of the eSafety Commissioner was made by Chris Elston, known on X as Billboard Chris, who has more than 400,000 followers. His nickname comes from his practice of travelling the world wearing billboards featuring anti-trans slogan

