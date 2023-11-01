Would John have wanted a new Beatles song? Paul says ‘Yeah!’

McCartney said: “Let’s say I had a chance to ask John, ‘Hey John, would you like us to finish this last song of yours?’ I’m telling you, I know the answer would’ve been, ‘Yeah!’ He would’ve loved that.”

Sean Ono Lennon, son of Lennon and artist Yoko Ono, agreed with McCartney: “My dad would’ve loved that because he was never shy to experiment with recording technology. I think it’s really beautiful.”The musicians were kept unaware of the true nature of the track as they played an arrangement by Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin.The new song has been in the works since 1994 when Ono passed a demo tape to the remaining Beatles.

At the end of the short film, McCartney reflected: “How lucky was I to have those men in my life? And to work with those men so intimately? And to come up with such a body of music?is probably the last Beatles song, and we’ve all played on it, so it is a genuine Beatle recording.”

