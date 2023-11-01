HEAD TOPICS

World Series Game 5: Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GuardianAus1 min.

Inning-by-inning report: The Rangers can wrap up the first title in their history with victory on Wednesday night. David Lengel has the latest

News Source

GUARDIANAUS

“He threw the ball overhand, with a great deal of speed and force. Defendant Soler threw the ball with such force and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye causing extensive and excruciating injury to her right eye.”More specifically, Norris suffered multiple fractures, right eye edema and an infra-orbital abrasion, all of which require long-term care.

Australia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.