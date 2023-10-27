World Series Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers

Preamble When you’ve been doing a job for a while, you often feel a certain sense of deja vu. This won’t be the first time I’ve started a Game 1 liveblog by saying something equivalent to, “nobody had these two teams as being the last ones standing at the end of the season.” However, let’s be real: this has to be the most unlikely and impossible-to-predict World Series matchups of the Wild Card era.

The Ringer attempted to figure out the likelihood of this happening and they estimated something of a .006 percent chance, a real Han Solo “never tell me the odds” moment. It also leaves us, the sports-talking media, in somewhat a bind. How do you hype up a series between two teams that have no history between them and are rarely in the national spotlight? There are no clear superstars here, at least not yet, and no obvious storylines to make our jobs easier.

Read more:

GuardianAus »

– explicit SBS series incites more reflection than arousalEight half-hour episodes deliver on diversity, showing sex in all its messy glory, but the mix of styles is too broad – and some drag on too long Read more ⮕

Star returns to TV after two-year hiatusThe premiere date for the highly anticipated BINGE original series, Strife, has been revealed. Read more ⮕

Back-to-back stunner highlights ‘massive hole’ Warner will leave as teammate talks up GOAT claimsCricket: Glenn Maxwell has produced the innings of the World Cup after smashing a 40-ball century to set the record for the fastest 100 set at World Cup. Read more ⮕

Light show at World Cup ‘dumbest idea’, says MaxwellAustralia's record-breaking batsman Glenn Maxwell blasted mid-match, nightclub-style light shows at the World Cup as 'the dumbest idea' on Wednesday, claiming they cause 'shocking headaches'. Read more ⮕

UN report: 80% of Gaza inhabitants relied on international aid before warUnctad outlines conditions last year, with unemployment rate of 45% one of highest in world Read more ⮕

World is at ‘tipping point’ after global debt binge, warns HSBC bossHSBC chief Noel Quinn says countries risk being “hit hard” after allowing borrowing to balloon in the wake of the financial crisis and the pandemic. Read more ⮕