World's wealthiest billionaires produce more emissions than 2m homes, research shows

Twelve of the world’s wealthiest billionaires produce more greenhouse gas emissions from their yachts, private jets, mansions and financial investments than the annual energy emissions of 2m homes, research shared exclusively with the Guardian reveals. The billionaires include tech billionaires Bill Gates, Larry Page and Michael Dell, inventor and social media company owner Elon Musk, and Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim.

Oxfam and US researchers analyzed their luxury purchases, financial investments, and shareholdings to find that they account for almost 17m tonnes of CO2 and equivalent emissions, which is equivalent to powering 2.1m homes or the emissions from 4.6 coal-fired power plants over a year. The true scale of their investment emissions is not generally calculated or reported. Oxfam analysts used publicly available data to calculate the greenhouse gas impacts





