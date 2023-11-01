‘World’s End’: The remote part of Australia the British failed to colonise

“As long as you’ve got someone to sacrifice with you, it’s fine,” quips my companion, but Newton has already moved on. This surreal experience comes at the end of a day flying east to west, right across Arnhem Land, over a huge chunk of land that bends backwards towards Indonesia along the rim of Port Essington in the Northern Territory.

Indigenous people experienced two failed attempts by the British to settle this remote part of northern Australia. A third settlement was established at Port Essington in 1838, but after 11 years plagued by natural disasters and disease it was abandoned in 1849. The ruins of Victoria (an hour by boat from Seven Spirit Bay) are all that’s left of a failed settlement on country that remains virtually untouched by Europeans.

The traditional owners, the Arrarrkbi people, hold knowledge here but Woolaston’s understanding of survival is something to behold. A discovery tour of the food pantry behind the wall of green that wraps around Seven Spirit Bay is an absolute necessity.

We are contemplating the magic of knowledge through millennia while standing next to a billabong. Water lilies lift delicate purple heads from muddy waters, insects flit, birds sing. All is harmonious until we hear Woolaston’s words above all the wild things. “Stay back from the edge, big things are in there, and you won’t see them first.”

