World leaders meet for AI summit in the UK

US Vice President Kamala Harris says law makers need to address the harms already being done by the fast-evolving technology.The risks include cyber security breaches to bioweapons.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: The Bright Future of Artificial Intelligence in AfricaAdvocates believe that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence in Africa is part of the continent's overall bright future. With a growing population and significant investments in AI, Africa aims to reap its own rewards and not wait for the rest of the world.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Artificial intelligence: Joe Biden late to the global party on AI safeguardsThe US president’s executive order on artificial intelligence sends a strong message, but the existential fears cannot be addressed by one government’s actions.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rightsSBS will remain the home of the World Game - with the national broadcaster today confirming it has secured the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Deputy Prime Minister attends AI Conference after landmark agreementThe US President has signed a landmark agreement on Artificial intelligence, triggering Australia’s deputy PM to attend a global summit.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: US Vice President Kamala Harris Sends One-Word Message to Iran on Israel-Gaza ConflictUS Vice President Kamala Harris has advised Iran to stay out of the Israel-Gaza conflict with a simple message - 'Don't'. This statement was discussed by former Labor MP Michael Danby and Sky News contributor Kosha Gada, who emphasized the importance of delivering speeches with gravitas.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: UK, US, China sign AI safety pledge at UK summitCountries including the UK, United States and China on Wednesday agreed the 'need for international action' as political and tech leaders gathered for the world's first summit on artificial intelligence (AI) safety.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕