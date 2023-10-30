World Bank warns oil price could soar to record $150 a barrel

The World Bank sketched out three alternative paths for oil prices: a ‘small disruption’ scenario, with the price from $93-$102 a barrel; a ‘medium disruption’ with prices at $109 to $121; and a ‘large disruption’ pushing to $140-$157 a barrel.The World Bank sketched out three alternative paths for oil prices: a ‘small disruption’ scenario, with the price from $93-$102 a barrel; a ‘medium disruption’ with prices at $109 to $121; and a ‘large disruption’ pushing to $140-$157 a barrel.
In the first major assessment of the economic risks of an escalation of the war beyond Gaza's borders, the
"The latest conflict in the Middle East comes on the heels of the biggest shock to commodity markets since the 1970s – Russia's war with Ukraine," said Indermit Gill, the World Bank's chief economist. "That had disruptive effects on the global economy that persist to this day.
"Policymakers will need to be vigilant. If the conflict were to escalate, the global economy would face a dual energy shock for the first time in decades – not just from the war in Ukraine but also from the Middle East."
The Bank said in its latest commodity markets outlook that the shock to the global economy would not be confined to energy costs but would also result in hundreds of millions
Under the World Bank’s baseline forecast, oil prices will average $90 a barrel in the current quarter before declining to an average of $81 a barrel next year as global economic growth slows. But it also sketched out three alternative paths for oil prices:
A "small disruption" scenario, in which the global oil supply would be reduced by 500,000 to 2m barrels a day -roughly equivalent to the reduction seen during the Libyan civil war in 2011. The oil price would rise to a range of $93 to $102 a barrel.