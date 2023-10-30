Working from home and feeling lonely and isolated? These tips might help

When Harry*, an ambitious 24-year-old, landed a prestigious graduate position at a major company, he was excited to break free from years of pandemic-induced solitude.

It was a golden opportunity that promised an outstanding training and development program, and most of all, social connection with like-minded graduates.His team was working remotely, which made it seem pointless to commute into the city, and he had barely seen any of his fellow graduates. It caused his motivation and job satisfaction to plummet and severely affected his mental health.The working world has changed since the pandemic and some of us have struggled to readapt.

Hybrid work has proven to be a blessing for many people, particularly for parents, caregivers, and those living with disabilities, for whom commuting is a challenge.Some young professionals are grappling with the isolation of hybrid work arrangements and feel disconnected from management and their team. headtopics.com

Priya*, a Melbourne-based UX Designer in her mid-20s, is contemplating a career change. Despite working in the same organisation for more than two years, she still feels like an outsider. Her team only comes into the office twice a week, and she misses the daily in-person collaboration, creative brainstorming, and the opportunity to build personal connections.

After researching how other UX-designers work, she's come to realise that it's much the same everywhere, at least in Melbourne. She's now considering a career change into an occupation that requires full-time office-based work.This Working Life, he had this to say: "You have to recognise that loneliness is a structural problem. It's the fact that my environment doesn't give me what I need. headtopics.com

