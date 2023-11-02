Working 9 to 5: Is working from home or the office the best way to make a living?

The Lord Mayor's comments are the latest contribution to a debate that keeps coming up now that the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us: the tension between the COVID-driven shift to working from home - and a growing push to come back to the office.

"Social patterns have changed. Do we pay those who are going to work a travelling allowance? Medical staff, first responders have to go to work. They have no alternative - and it costs them."Organisations are offering in-house events like team lunches and drinks in the hope that will encourage people to be physically present in the workplace on a more regular basis.

Just over half of employers are also concerned that forcing more in-office working could result in higher staff turnover. "I see it playing out when people are together in the office. The energy levels, the interaction, the innovation. That's something that you will not get when you're sitting at home by yourself, that innovative thinking. We've just got to get back together more often.""Individual contributors will always do fine with hybrid work because they get their work done on their own, less coordination needed. And you've seen the most productivity gain there.

She says middle managers are key to this - because it's through them that companies measure productivity. Some experts, like Stanford University Department of Economics scholar Nicholas Bloom, say this is a train that can't be stopped.

