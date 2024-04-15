Head Topics

Workers in Australia may have the right to double their annual leave at half pay

  • 📰 FinancialReview
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 28 sec. here
  • 13 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Quality Score:
  • News: 53%
  • Publisher: 90%

Labor Rights News

Australia,Annual Leave,Workplace

The Australian Council of Trade Unions and employer groups are considering a new entitlement that would allow workers to double their annual leave by taking it at half pay. This would provide greater flexibility for staff and firms to have paid time off. However, there is still disagreement on safeguards, with employers wanting full discretion to refuse staff requests and unions arguing for refusals to be based on a reasonableness criteria.

Millions of workers could soon have the right to double their annual leave by taking it at half pay as part of a new entitlement under consideration by the workplace umpire.

“We would expect this request to be driven by the needs of the worker and given proper consideration by the employer,” she said.“As with all leave it should be properly recorded, and it should be clear to the worker how this would impact any future leave and super contributions.” Unions and employers are understood to have agreed that the right to request should rest with the employee rather than the employer.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry workplace relations director Jess Tinsley said the amendment was “commonsense change”.

Australia Annual Leave Workplace Entitlement Flexibility Paid Time Off Staff Firms Safeguards Unions Employer Groups

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Grand Prix 2024: Potential and pressure for Australian F1 drivers in MelbourneOscar Piastri will join Daniel Ricciardo on the Melbourne grid this year, marking the first time since 2013 that two Australians have raced in the same grand prix.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Matt Denny Sets New Australian Discus Record at Australian Athletics ChampionshipsMatt Denny sets a new national discus record at the Australian Athletics Championships, solidifying his chances of winning an Olympic medal.
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Staggering figure Australian workers are losing to wage theftAustralian workers are losing nearly ﻿$850 million a year due to wage theft, new data has revealed.
Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Australian 'frustrated' after safety measures in Gaza fail to keep aid workers safeTess Ingram was on a coordinated joint aid mission with UNICEF to get critical aid into Gaza, when her vehicle was shot at by the Israeli Defence Force.
Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »