Worker dies after falling at Melbourne construction site

A 56-year-old worker has died after falling more than two meters while working at a residential construction site in Melbourne’s east. The man sustained life-threatening head injuries while pouring concrete at the Doncaster East construction site on March 26. WorkSafe Victoria has since launched an investigation after the man died in hospital two days later on March 28.

The death is the 11th confirmed workplace fatality in Victoria in 2024, compared to the 18 work-related deaths at the same time last year. WorkSafe Executive Director Health and Safety Narelle Beer said it was frustrating because falls from height were preventable, yet remained a top cause of workplace harm in Victoria. “A fall can happen in just seconds but the consequences can last a lifetime, including devastating injuries and loss of life,” Dr Beer said

