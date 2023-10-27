Woolworths staff strike to go ahead on weekend at stores across Australia

Workers at a handful of Woolworths stores around the country are preparing to walk off the job this weekend. The staff will stop work at select stores on Saturday as part of union action demanding better work conditions and higher pay. Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) federal secretary Josh Cullinan said members want more safety at work and better conditions overall.

it’s time Woolworths stepped up to the plate.” When will workers go on strike? The strike is expected to last for four hours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at nine different Woolworths stores. It will take place at the following Woolworths stores at the following times: Can I still do my grocery shop? The strikes are expected to have minimal impact on customers and stores. A spokesperson for Woolworths told 7NEWS.com.au they “do not expect there to be any impact to customers”.

